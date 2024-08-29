Italian Grand Prix 2024 by Valeria Favoccia (Lux)

Born in 1988, this talented Italian comic artist has made a name through a diverse range of notable projects. They've contributed to iconic series such as “Doctor Who” and “Assassin's Creed” for Titan Comics, “Stranger Things” for Dark Horse Comics, “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” for Boom! Studios, and “Apex Legends” for Respawn Entertainment.

In collaboration with Scott and Jack Snyder, they co-created “By A Thread”, their first creator-owned series published on Comixology. Currently, they are working on the “Star Wars - The High Republic” comic series for Dark Horse Comics.

In addition to their comic work, they are a skilled character designer, board game artist, and a dedicated teacher at "The Sign - Comics & Art Academy" in Florence. They are also a passionate Tifoso since childhood.