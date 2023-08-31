Carlos: “Incredible affection from the fans”

“Being a Formula 1 driver is great, but being a Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 driver is fantastic.” With those few words, Carlos Sainz summed up how he feels about this weekend. “Yesterday, we had several events to attend in Milan and the affection Charles and I could feel from the fans was heart-warming and a further reason to do our best.”

Cautious optimism. Carlos is guarded about what to expect, but is realistic about the track characteristics he will tackle tomorrow for the first time. “This track should suit our car better than Zandvoort,” he said. “There I fought tooth and nail to finish fifth whereas here I hope we can raise the stakes and aim for the podium. But first, let’s get the car out on track and see how it behaves.” Sainz likes this track very much. “I came close to winning here in 2020 and I love it because it is extreme and you are always pushing flat out. We need to put together another perfectly executed weekend and see what we can bring home.”