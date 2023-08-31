Charles: “We will give it our best shot in front of our tifosi”

Charles Leclerc arrived in the Monza paddock proudly sporting the team kit produced specifically for the Italian Grand Prix. “This is a truly unique race for me. Racing in front of our fans and feeling their support from the moment you leave the hotel, gives me an extra boost and I’m all set to give it my best shot to make them happy. Even the fact we have a special team kit for this race is nice, with the long “F”. I like it very much and it underlines how different this Grand Prix is, compared to the others, for our company.”

Competitivity. Leclerc believes he can do well here. “This track has more in common with Spa-Francorchamps, where I finished on the podium than with Zandvoort or Budapest and so that gives me more confidence. Having said that, everyone is very evenly matched so it will be vital not to make the slightest mistake in order to get the best possible result. We will work hard in free practice to optimise our package and then we will see where we are. Usually in qualifying, slipstreaming plays a part and so it can be a very tricky session. The race itself doesn’t last long because of the characteristics of the circuit. We will take one step at a time and concentrate on ourselves to get everything out of our package.”