Italian Grand Prix 2020 by Valerio Schiti

Concept

The adrenaline of Formula 1 makes its way to Italy, on the historical Autodromo di Monza. It's a profoundly meaningful GP for Scuderia Ferrari: it's a race towards the future, on a circuit imbued with the Maranello team’s great victories of the past, on the eve of a very important milestone.

Bio



Valerio Schiti is an Italian cartoonist from Rome. He makes his debut in Italy for Editoriale Aurea and in the USA for IDW on publications such as “Dungeons & Dragons”, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Battle Beasts”. 2012 sees the start of his collaboration with Marvel Comics on “Journey into Mystery”, written by Kathryn Immonen. Since then he has worked with Sam Humphries on “Avengers A.I.”, Al Ewing on “Mighty Avengers” and Jonathan Hickman on “New Avengers”. For more than two years he was the regular artist on “Guardians of the Galaxy”, scripted by Brian Michael Bendis. He has also worked with Jason Aaron on “The Mighty Thor” and with Chip Zdarsky on “Marvel 2 in One”; He was the regular artist on “Tony Stark: Iron Man”, written by Dan Slott; He is currently in charge of the art for Marvel Comics' crossover event "Empyre", written by Al Ewing and Dan Slott.