Italian Grand Prix 2019 by Gianmarco Veronesi

Concept

90 of the Monza GP, 90 years of the Scuderia Ferrari: a history of bravery and speed to be celebrated with some of the drivers who contributed to create the Myth of the Scuderia.



Bio



Born in 1995, Gianmarco Veronesi is a rising talent among designers and artists in the Italian comic book landscape. After graduating in 2017 from the International School of Comics in Reggio Emilia, under the guidance of fellow artist and mentor Giuseppe Camuncoli, Gianmarco finds national success with publisher Renoir Comics. He is currently in bookstore with an illustrated biography of the Italian painter Tintoretto, published by Sky Arte Italy. Gianmarco has previously contributed art to the first two seasons of Scuderia Ferrari’s online motion comic We Race.

