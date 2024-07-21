Race recap: Charles fourth, Carlos sixth

It’s time for the 39th Hungarian Grand Prix, the Hungaroring hosting it every year, putting it third on the list of most consecutive Grand Prix at one venue after Monza. The sun is shining, air temperature is 29 degrees, the track is at 44.

Start. Having started fourth and sixth, Carlos drops to seventh, Charles moves up to fifth.

Lap 3. Sainz passes Fernando Alonso to go up to sixth.

Lap 16. Lewis Hamilton pits to go from Medium to Hard tyres. Charles and Carlos are fourth and fifth.

Lap 17. Lando Norris does the same. Charles and Carlos are third and fourth.

Lap 18. Now Oscar Piastri pits. Charles and Carlos are second and third.

Lap 21. Max Verstappen and Carlos pit. Charles leads, Sainz is ninth.

Lap 23. Now Charles pits and rejoins fifth, while Carlos passes Sergio Perez for eighth.

Lap 24. Sainz also passes George Russell to go seventh.

Lap 25. Carlos now gets ahead of Yuki Tsunoda for sixth place.

Lap 41. Carlos sale al quarto posto. Hamilton and Leclerc pit, the Ferrari man rejoining sixth.

Lap 45. Norris pits. Carlos is third.

Lap 46. Sainz now pits for Mediums, rejoining sixth behind his team-mate.

Lap 49. Verstappen pits and rejoins fifth. Charles is fourth.

Lap 56. Verstappen passes Charles who drops to fifth ahead of Carlos.

Lap 63. Verstappen and Hamilton collide. Charles passes the Dutchman and is fourth again.

Finish. There are no more changes. Scuderia Ferrari HP come away with a fourth and a sixth place and is the second best team in terms of the number of points scored today, but is overtaken for second in the Constructors’ championship by McLaren, who finished first and second with Norris and Piastri.