Not exactly a brilliant qualifying in Hungary for Scuderia Ferrari. Charles Leclerc set the seventh fastest time in 1’16”496, which means a fourth row start, even though he was just 75 thousandths off fourth place.

Accident. Things were worse for Carlos Sainz, who crashed into the barriers on his first run in Q2. The Spaniard was therefore unable to set a time and will start from 15th on the grid. The 36th Hungarian GP starts at 15 CET tomorrow.