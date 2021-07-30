Free practice 2: 62 laps for Charles and Carlos

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz completed a total of 62 laps in the second free practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix, setting the 11th and 12th fastest times respectively.

63 degrees. After a hot morning, the temperature shot up still further for the afternoon session, with the track hitting 63 degrees centigrade. Charles started off on the Medium compound, while Carlos first ran the Hard tyre before switching to Softs, as did his team-mate for the qualifying simulation. Leclerc did a 1’18”370 while Sainz stopped the clocks in 1’18”441. In the final part of the session, the team reverted to race simulation runs, with various fuel loads and different compounds.



Qualifying at 15. Qualifying takes place at 15 tomorrow, preceded by the final free practice hour at 12. The 36th Hungarian GP will get underway at 3pm on Sunday.

