Genesys joins the Scuderia Ferrari as Team Partner

Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce the arrival of a new Team Partner with the signing of a multi-year agreement. Genesys, which has offices in fifty countries around the world, is a world leader in the field of customer experience, allowing companies to deepen customer connection through cloud and digital technologies.

The company logo will feature on the cars driven by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz and Genesys will also partner Ferrari in its 499P Hypercar endurance racing programme, including the Le Mans 24 Hours.





Benedetto Vigna Ferrari CEO

“We are delighted that Genesys are joining Scuderia Ferrari as a Team Partner and will also be featured in our LMH programme. As another business focussed on technological leadership they, like us, have a tireless approach to continuously improve and progress. I know that the synergies between our two businesses will deliver huge value on both sides”.



