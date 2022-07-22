Free Practice 2: Carlos and Charles top the timesheet

Scuderia Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were first and second fastest come the end of the second free practice session for the French Grand Prix.

42 laps. Charles and Carlos waited a few minutes before going out on track, running different programmes, partly because the Spaniard has a grid penalty here having fitted a third (one more than permitted) Control Electronics. Leclerc went out on Medium tyres, immediately posting a good 1’34”182, while Carlos opted for Softs to do a 1’33”322.

The Monegasque then did a qualifying simulation run on Softs, getting down to 1’33”136, while Sainz, fitting a new set of the same compound, went significantly quicker with a lap in 1’32”527. Charles had another go, getting to down to 1’32’628, to go second quickest. In the final 15 minutes, both cars ran with more fuel, as the drivers began to work on race configuration. The cars will be back on track at 13 tomorrow, for the third and final hour of free practice.