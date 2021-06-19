Free practice 3: Carlos third, Charles eleventh

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were third and eleventh fastest respectively in the third free practice session for the French Grand Prix at the Paul Ricard Circuit.

32 laps. Between them, the two Scuderia Ferrari drivers completed 32 laps, all of them using the Soft compound tyre. On his best run, Carlos posted an excellent 1’32”195 to go third quickest, while Charles encountered traffic on his first flying lap and so could only do a 1’32”820 when the tyres were no longer at their best. Qualifying gets underway at 3pm.

