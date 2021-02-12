First fire-up for the Ferrari SF21 at Maranello

This morning at 9 o’clock, in the heart of the Gestione Sportiva in Maranello, the SF21, the Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow car that will be driven by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz this season, was fired up for the first time.

Shortly before the fire-up, Team Principal Mattia Binotto spoke to the entire team, the majority of whom were connected remotely by video and audio to witness this important moment. “Our 2021 season starts here”, he stated. “We can expect plenty of challenges along the way and we are determined to do better. The car has been improved in all areas where developments are permitted. We must work in a determined and focused way, aware of where we were and where we want to go.”

The sound of the new power unit echoed around the vehicle assembly area for a few seconds with the minimum number of personnel involved, in accordance with working practices relating to the pandemic.

As previously mentioned by the Team Principal this year’s team and car launch will be staged over two on-line events on 26 February and 10 March.