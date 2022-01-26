Fiorano test to start this afternoon with an SF71H

Scuderia Ferrari is set to start a test session that will run through to Friday, after postponing it yesterday. Mechanics are finalising preparation of a 2018 SF71H and this afternoon, the car will be on track and, as per the original schedule, it falls to Robert Shwartzman to kick off proceedings. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc will be in action tomorrow, with the Spaniard going first. In fact, it was at the wheel of an SF71H that he completed his first laps in a Ferrari Formula 1 car, back on 27 January 2021. The Monegasque will drive in the afternoon, while on Friday, Robert will be back to round off the test.

