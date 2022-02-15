Ferrari renews its partnership with ManpowerGroup

Ferrari is pleased to announce the renewal of its partnership with ManpowerGroup, a world leader in finding and selecting personnel for high-profile companies.

In 2022, ManpowerGroup will be a Scuderia Ferrari Official Partner, working together on continuously improving performance, a process which also includes selecting the persons best suited to certain roles. It is in this area of development of the most talented people in the workplace that ManpowerGroup is a partner par excellence.



The ManpowerGroup logo will be part of the livery of the F1-75, which will be revealed on line on 17th February.

