Ferrari feted at the Trofeo Bandini

Ferrari played a key role in the 2021 Trofeo Bandini, starting with the location, the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, an iconic venue that his home to some of the Scuderia’s most successful single-seaters. The change from the usual venue in Brisighella was made in order to comply with Covid-19 protocols.

Charles. The Prancing Horse was the best represented brand on the list of award winners at this 27th edition, with the main one, a ceramic piece made by Goffredo Gaeta, depicting Bandini’s car and Brisighella’s Manfrediana fortress, going to Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow driver Charles Leclerc. The Trophy is usually presented to an emerging talent and this year the Monegasque was chosen because of his incredible debut season with Ferrari in 2019, when he finished fourth in the championship, winning the races in Belgium and Italy, as well as qualifying on pole an impressive seven times. “I am honoured to receive this award, which since 1992 has featured seven world champions among the list of winners,” said Charles. “Let’s hope that’s a good omen for the future,” he added on the eve of his departure for Silverstone. The previous winner of the Trofeo was Antonio Gionvinazzi, while other Ferrari men on the role of honour are Ivan Capelli, Michael Schumacher and Felipe Massa.

Other awards. There were four other awards for Ferrari representatives: Chief Human Resources Officer, Michele Antoniazzi, Key Executive Relationship Manager, Jonathan Giacobazzi and Scuderia Ferrari and TV pundit, Marc Genè. A special prize, the Trofeo Baracca, presented by the City of Lugo di Romagna, went to the mechanics who work on Charles’ car.