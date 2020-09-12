Charles Leclerc will start the Toscana-Ferrari 1000 Grand Prix from fifth on the grid, when it gets underway at 15.10 CET tomorrow at the Mugello circuit. Team-mate Sebastian Vettel will start from 14th place on the seventh row of the grid, having not made the cut to the top ten shoot-out.

Q2. Having made it through the first part of the session, both drivers started Q2 on Soft tyres. Seb was the first to set a time in his number 5 car, with a 1’17”006, while Charles then did a good 1’16”324. The drivers then pitted for another set of new Softs to tackle another run. Vettel improved to 1’16”858 but would go no further as he was 14th, while Leclerc could not beat his previous time but was safe through to Q3 in eighth place.

Q3. In the final part to fix the top five rows, Charles first went out on used rubber, leaving his one remaining set of new Softs for when the track was at its most rubbered-in. However, especially over a flying lap, fresh tyres make a big difference so Charles was unable to do more than a modest 1’17”739. Once the number 16 SF1000 was fitted with the new tyres, Charles improved to a 1’16”270, fifth fastest.