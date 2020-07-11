The Styrian Grand Prix qualifying session proved to be a very difficult one for Scuderia Ferrari. Tomorrow, at 15.10, Sebastian Vettel will start from the fifth row, having set the tenth fastest time in the final part of qualifying.

Q2. Charles Leclerc will start from 11th after an unlucky Q2: having come in for a new set of rain tyres, the rain intensified and so the number 16 Ferrari didn’t make the cut into the final part of qualifying.

Delayed start. Qualifying got underway around three quarters of an hour late, because of continuous heavy rain, which started in Spielberg at around 10 this morning. Dry but cool weather is forecast for tomorrow’s race.