Charles Leclerc will start the Sakhir Grand Prix from the second row after qualifying fourth fastest. The race on the Bahrain International Circuit’s Outer Track starts tomorrow at 20.10 local, (18.10 CET.) Sebastian Vettel could not get out of Q2 and starts from 13th.

Q1 and Q2. Charles and Seb got through Q1 without too much difficulty and while Charles made the next cut to Q3, Sebastian was only 13th fastest in 54”175.

Q3. In the top ten shoot out, Charles did just one run on the only set of new Softs he had left. Concerned about traffic and given the track was not getting much faster, he went out immediately and posted an excellent 53”613 which was good enough for four fastest.