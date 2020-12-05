Scuderia Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel completed 38 laps between them during the final free practice session prior to qualifying for the Sakhir Grand Prix which starts at 20 local tonight (18 CET.)

Different tyres. After the mishap in yesterday’s second session, Charles had an extra set of Soft tyres to use, while Seb started off on Hards before also switching to the softest compound for the rest of the session.

Lap times and an engine change. In the qualifying simulation which they did earlier than other drivers, Charles and Sebastian set best times of 54”854 and 54”858. The Monegasque then did a long run, which was originally on his job sheet for yesterday. However, the German’s session ended early as the team decided to change the Power Unit on his SF1000 as a precautionary measure. This is a penalty free change as it did not involve a new unit.