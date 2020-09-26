Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc were seventh and twelfth fastest respectively in the third free practice session for the Russian Grand Prix. Between them, the two SF1000s completed 28 laps, split equally between the number 5 and 16 cars.

Dirty track. Everyone had to deal with particularly slippery conditions, after the tyres from the Formula 2 cars in the Feature Race had left marbles along the 5.848 kilometres of the Sochi Autodrom. Seb and Charles went out on Medium tyres, posting times of 1’35”800 and 1’35”493 respectively.

In the second part of the session, the track cleaned up and lap times dropped. Both drivers then went out on Soft tyres for a qualifying simulation run and Vettel got down to a 1’34”594, seventh fastest, while Charles posted a 1’34”806, twelfth.

Programme. Qualifying starts at 15 local (14 CET,) with the seventh Russian Grand Prix getting underway tomorrow at 14.10 local (13.10 CET.)