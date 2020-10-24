Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel were sixth and eleventh fastest respectively at the end of the third free practice session for the Portuguese Grand Prix at the Autòdromo Internacional do Algarve. The session was stopped with a minute remaining on the clock after Sebastian Vettel’s SF1000 kicked up part of a drain at the exit to turn 14. His car was undamaged.

Track improving. As expected, the grip level on the track improved as the cars gradually rubbered it in and that meant the lap times came down significantly. Charles and Sebastian’s best times were set on the Soft tyre, the former in 1’17”229 (20 laps completed) and the latter in 1’17”685 (24.)



Programme. Qualifying gets underway at 14 (CET,) while the Portuguese Grand Prix started tomorrow at 13.10

