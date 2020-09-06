Both Scuderia Ferrari cars retired from the Italian Grand Prix. Sebastian Vettel had a brake problem on lap 6 and pitted to retire on the next lap. Charles Leclerc crashed at the Parabolica corner.

Driver ok. Leclerc went off the track on lap 25, just after the restart following a Safety Car period, shortly after he had moved up to fourth, overtaking the Alfa Romeos of Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi. Charles crashed heavily into the barriers at the Parabolica and therefore had to visit the medical centre, but he was released with no ill effects.

On to Mugello. The busy season continues and next weekend, the final race of this third triple header of the year, the Toscana-Ferrari 1000 Grand Prix, the Scuderia’s 1000th race, takes place at Mugello.