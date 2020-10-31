Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel will start the first Emilia Romagna Grand Prix from the fourth and seventh rows respectively, when the race starts tomorrow at 13.10 at Imola’s Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

Q2. Having comfortably got through the first phase of qualifying, Charles and Seb both began Q2 on the Medium tyre in the hope of setting the best time with it to get into Q3 and thus be able to fit it for the start of the race. They each did two runs: Charles went from 1’15”625 to 1’15”338; while Seb did a 1’16”302 followed by a 1’15”817. With the Monegasque tenth and the German 15th, they both fitted Softs for a further run. Charles made the cut to Q3 with a 1’15”017, while Sebastian’s did a 1’15”385 and then a 1’15”017, 13th fastest, but it was disallowed, thus dropping him a further position.

Q3. Charles did two runs on Softs in the final part, with lap times of 1’14”812 followed by a 1’14”617. Behind the top three, the fourth to eighth places on the grid are all within less than two tenths of one another, Charles being seventh, 44 thousandths off a place on the third row and just 114 thousandths off fourth placed Pierre Gasly.