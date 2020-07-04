Qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix turned out to be even more difficult than expected for Scuderia Ferrari. Charles Leclerc managed to set the seventh fastest time, while Sebastian Vettel will start from eleventh on the grid for tomorrow’s race, which gets underway at 15.10 CET.

Q2. Both drivers got through the first part of qualifying but in the second, everyone’s times were very close and Sebastian Vettel was unable to get through to Q3, which would have allowed him to fight it out for a top ten position on the grid.

Q3. In the final part of the session, Charles did his first run on used Soft tyres, posting a time of 1’04”539. The Monegasque driver then did one more run on the only remaining set of new Softs, with which he did a 1’03”923, to take seventh place.