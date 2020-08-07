At the end of the first practice session for the Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel were fifth and seventh respectively on the time sheet.

41 laps. The Scuderia Ferrari drivers completed a total of 41 laps, Charles did 20, working mainly on the Soft compound, which is newly introduced by Pirelli for this weekend. The tyre choice now is C2, C3 and C4, whereas last weekend it was C1, C2 and C3. Leclerc’s fifth placed time was a 1’27”062. Sebastian also had a smooth running session, setting his seventh place time on Softs in 1’27”498, completing a total of 21 laps.



Programme. The second free practice session starts at 15 local (16 CET.) Tomorrow, the final hour of free practice begins at 11 (12 CET) with qualifying at 14 (15 CET.) On Sunday, the Grand Prix gets underway at 14.10 (15.10 CET.)

