The #essereFerrari hashtag has taken on the colours of the rainbow to indicate our support for the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month.

Throughout June, starting with today’s first race to be held this month, the #essereFerrari hashtag on our cars and the drivers’ helmets will now feature the colours of the rainbow to celebrate this important topic. Diversity & Inclusion has long been part of Ferrari’s ethos across the company and everyone in the team is delighted to support this initiative.