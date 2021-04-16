Free practice 2: Carlos and Charles fourth and fifth

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were fourth and fifth fastest respectively in the second free practice session for the Made in Italy e dell’Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, taking place at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari circuit in Imola.

58 laps. Both Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers started the session on the Medium tyre before switching to the Softs for the qualifying simulation. It was in this configuration that they set their quickest times, the Spaniard stopping the clocks in 1’15”834, while the Monegasque posted a 1’16”371. Earlier, Leclerc had done a 1’15”367, but the time was disallowed as he had exceeded track limits at Piratella. Towards the end of the session, both men ran in race trim. Carlos completed a total of 30 laps, while Charles did 28, although he ended his session in the barriers at Rivazza, damaging his front right suspension.

Programme. Qualifying starts tomorrow at 14 CET, preceded at 11 by the final free practice session. On Sunday, the Grand Prix gets underway at 15.

