Eifel Grand Prix Prix 2020 by Giuseppe Liotti

Concept

The SF1000's tyres attack the verdant corners of the Nürburgring; the Ferrari one-seater is a red blur that blends with the colorful German fall.

Bio



Giuseppe Liotti was born in Salerno in 1978. A self-taught artist, he begins his career as a storyboard artist for commercials and cinema, working with directors such as Emanuele Crialese and Matteo Garrone. He makes his debut in the world of comics in 2007 winning, along with scriptwriter Benec, the Prix Raymond Leblanc; it’s the first of many forays in the French-Belgian Bande Dessinée market. From 2008 to 2012 he works for Belgian publisher Le Lombard on the series “Les Fils de la Louve” and the trilogy “Narcos”. From 2013 to 2016 he works for Sergio Bonelli Editore on Morgan Lost and Brendon. In the same year, he works on the one-shot “Vin, Glorie et Bonté” for French publisher Glénat. Starting from 2017 he draws the series “Compte à Rebours” for publisher Rue de Sevres, while at the same time continuing his work as storyboard artist for Italian and international productions. In 2019 he's awarded the “Pellicola d’Oro”, a technical prize by the Venice Film Festival, as best Italian storyboard artist for the movie “Dogman”, by director Matteo Garrone.