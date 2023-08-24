Charles: “Consistency in performance is our aim for the second part of the season”

A relaxed and smiling Charles Leclerc arrived in the Zandvoort paddock having recharged his batteries. “I enjoyed quality time with family and friends during the break and that helped to reset the mind and prepare for the remaining ten races in this second part of the season,” the Monegasque told the media.

Aiming for consistency. Charles went on to talk about the goals for the rest of the season: “The first half of the year saw all teams, with the exception of Red Bull, going through several highs and lows, especially us,” he continued. That’s why I think consistency in terms of performance will be our main target for the rest of the championship. I believe that whoever can be first in getting a consistent car will be able to maximise its potential more easily and run at the front on a regular basis. For our part, we have to continue with the work that begun in Belgium in terms of how we execute both qualifying and the race, because that is the only way to get the upper hand over opponents that are very closely matched, from third to tenth place on the grid.”

A great track but narrow. Charles also spoke about the Zandvoort track. “I like it, even if it is very narrow and twisty, which is why I like it more in qualifying than in the race. I think Saturday will play a big part in deciding the outcome of the race given how difficult it is to overtake and weather conditions could also be something we will have to deal with.” Personally, I can’t wait to put my helmet on and get out on track.”