Free practice 2: Charles 11th, Carlos 16th

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz set the 11th and 16th fastest times in the second free practice session for the Dutch Grand Prix.

61 laps. Charles and Carlos started off on Medium tyres setting times of 1’13”585 and 1’13”647 respectively. The session was then stopped for quite a while after a red flag was brought out when Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo went off the track. At the restart, both drivers continued with their original sets of tyres but soon switched to the Soft compound with which they set their best times. Charles posted a 1’11”915, Carlos a 1’12”093. Towards the end of the hour, both drivers worked in race configuration. Leclerc completed 30 laps and Carlos did 31.