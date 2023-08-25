Free practice 1: Charles 16th, Robert 19th

A busy first session for Scuderia Ferrari which ended with Charles Leclerc 16thfastest and Robert Shwartzman 19th. Robert was at the wheel of Carlos Sainz’s car, the Spaniard back in the cockpit for today’s second hour of track time.

51 laps. Both drivers started on the Hard tyre, with Charles posting a 1’15”287 and Robert a 1’16”457. They pitted and resumed on different tyres, the Monegasque running Mediums and Shwartzman staying with the Hard tyre. They both improved, the former to 1’13”519, the latter with a 1’15”795. Towards the end, Leclerc did a long run on a high fuel load, while Shwartzman switched to the Medium compound with which he set his best time of 1’14”803.