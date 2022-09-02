Free practice 1: Carlos third, Charles sixth

Scuderia Ferrari was third and sixth fastest with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc respectively, in the first free practice session for the Dutch Grand Prix. The Zandvoort track surface was rather dirty with a lot of sand blown across it by the wind.

60 laps. Both drivers ran the Hard compound tyre at first and Carlos posted a time of 1’16”071, while Charles did a 1’16”135 before the session was red flagged when Max Verstappen stopped out on track. The action resumed with 40 minutes left on the clock and while Leclerc continued on the Hard tyre, Sainz switched to Softs. The Spaniard did a 1’12”845 and the Monegasque got down to 1’15”334, before he too switched to Softs, setting his best time of 1’13”127. Both drivers completed 30 laps each.