Chronicles from the paddock of Donington

The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK finale all still hangs in the balance following the Donington Park round, with the two classes yet to crown their victors. In the Trofeo Pirelli, in the challenge within the Charles Hurst team, Gilbert Yates is ahead of Andrea Morrow (97 points vs 82), while in the Coppa Shell Robert Rees (Dick Lovett Swindon) seems to be the favourite, given his 16-point lead over pursuer Mike Dewhirst. Here too, the struggle for first position is taking place within a single team: Dick Lovett Swindon.

Morrow and Rees up the Hill: 2024 Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell championship leaders Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst) and Robert Rees (Dick Lovett Swindon) represented Ferrari as they drove two different Ferrari Challenge models up the famous Goodwood Hillclimb in the timed shootout at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Rees drove his Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo while Morrow piloted the new Ferrari 296 Challenge.

Ferrari 296 Challenge. Ferrari Challenge UK drivers had another opportunity to experience the new Ferrari 296 Challenge race car, the latest model to be launched in the history of the Ferrari Challenge replacing the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo. Drivers embraced the experience testing the first-ever V6 Ferrari Challenge on track, praising the significant performance increase, aerodynamic improvements, and redesigned braking system.

Khera Return. Spectators enjoyed the surprise return of two-time Trofeo Pirelli champion Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) on Sunday, as he rejoined the series to race at Donington Park. Khera, who won the series back in 2020 & 2022, made a dream 2024 debut, capitalising on mechanical issues which hindered Charles Hurst duo Andrew Morrow and Gilbert Yates to take the win in the Trofeo Pirelli Class.

Last dance. This year, as in 2022, the Silverstone track will be the last opportunity to see the drivers of the Ferrari Challenge UK in action, but above all it will be the final event, determining the champions of the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell 2024. The date is set for 13 to 15 September.