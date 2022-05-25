Charles and Carlos, voice actors for a day

Charles Leclerc and Carlos recently put aside their race suits and helmets to become voice actors for a day, stepping up to the microphone for the latest Disney Pixar feature film, “Lightyear” which tells the “true” story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero of the Toy Story film franchise, which first appeared on screen back in 1995.

The Scuderia Ferrari drivers both voiced the same character in a cameo role in the animated film, with Charles doing the Italian version and Carlos the one in Spanish.

To find out which character they play, you will have to wait for the film to go on release, on 15 June in Italy and 17 June in Spain.