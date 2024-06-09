Race recap: Both cars retire

It’s time for the Canadian Grand Prix. The track is wet and the air temperature is 16 degrees with the track at 20, as the rain continues to fall. Charles Leclerc’s starts from 11th and Carlos Sainz from 12th.

Start. After a normal start, Charles is ninth, Carlos 13th.

Lap 2. The Haas are both on full wet tyres and pass the Ferraris. Leclerc is 11th, Sainz 15th.

Lap 7. Kevin Magnussen pits for Intermediates. Charles is up to tenth but there is a PU issue on his SF-24, Carlos is 13th.

Lap 13. Leclerc passes Nico Hulkenberg for ninth place. The German pits and Carlos is 12th.

Lap 21. Alexander Albon passes Charles who is now tenth.

Lap 25. Logan Sargeant crashes, bringing out a Safety Car. The Ferraris both pit for new Intermediates.

Lap 29. Charles pits for Hard tyres and carries out a reset on the car to try and resolve the problem.

Lap 31. Charles è 19°. Leclerc pits again for Intermediates. Carlos is 13th with slight damage to the front wing.

Lap 41. Charles has to retire in the pits.

Lap 42. Sainz switches to Medium tyres and he rejoins 14th, but as others pit, he is 12th and then 11th after Daniel Ricciardo pits.

Lap 52. Sainz passes Albon to be in the points.

Lap 53. Carlos spins and damages the rear wing, and he too has to pit and retire.