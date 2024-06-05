Ferrari logo
    Canadian Grand Prix 2024 by Simone Delladio

    Cover Art by Simone Delladio

    Maranello 05 giugno 2024

    Simone Delladio (Trento, 1980) is an Italian illustrator and comic book artist. He graduated at the School of Comics in Milan in Illustration and Scriptwriting. As a comic book artist, he works with several Italian publishers like Renoir Comics and Absolute Black; he also works as an illustrator with Asterion Press (Sine Requie) e Asmodee Italia. He is currently working with both national and international publishers, such as Gruner und Jahr/Mondadori, Rizzoli, Star Comics, Edizioni Inkiostro, Yemaya/Asmodee Italia and Dark Horse. In 2019 he started his collaboration with Sergio Bonelli Editore drawing an issue of Dampyr (“Pirates”), written by Giulio Antonio Gualtieri.

