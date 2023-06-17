Free practice 3: Charles second, Carlos fifth

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were second and fifth fastest respectively in the third and final free practice session prior to the Canadian Grand Prix. The Scuderia mechanics are now working to repair Sainz’s SF-23 in time for qualifying, after he crashed into the barriers at turn 1 halfway through the session.

36 laps. Carlos and Charles waited awhile before going out, until the track conditions improved enough to run intermediate tyres. Their first times were 1’31’392 and1’30”541. They continued lapping, improving constantly, eventually getting down to 1’24”765 and 1’24”850. Halfway through the hour, Carlos lost control of his SF-23 at turn 1, ending up in the barriers, damaging the car and bringing out the red flags. He had completed 14 laps. At the restart, Charles improved to 1’23”397, after which the rain intensified over Montreal. The Monegasque did 22 laps. Qualifying gets underway at 16 local (22 CET).