Free practice 1: Carlos second, Charles fifth

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were second and fifth fastest respectively in the first free practice session for the Canadian Grand Prix at Montreal’s Gilles Villeneuve Circuit.

64 laps. The Scuderia Ferrari drivers each ran different programmes: Charles started off on Soft tyres and Carlos opted for the Medium compound, so as to evaluate both these Pirelli compounds. On a very dirty track, the Monegasque posted a time of 1’16”500, with the Spaniard doing a 1’16”952, before getting down to a 1’16”400. Charles pitted for some set-up changes after which he did a 1’15”949 and then a 1’15”666.



Carlos then switched to the Soft tyres, lapping in 1’15”441 followed by 1’15”404. Charles then also tried the Mediums but did not go quicker. Carlos completed 34 laps in total and Charles did 30. The second session, for which there is a risk of rain, starts at 17 local (23 CET).

