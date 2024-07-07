Race recap: Carlos fifth, Charles out of the points

It’s not raining for the start at Silverstone. The skies are overcast, the air temperature is 16, the track is at 32. Carlos starts from seventh, Charles from eleventh.

Start. When the lights go out, Carlos gets ahead of Nico Hulkenberg, while Charles passes three cars to go eighth behind Lance Stroll.

Lap 14. Charles passes Stroll for seventh.

Lap 20. It’s really raining. Charles is struggling and decides to pit for Intermediate tyres. He rejoins 15th, but by then the rain is easing off.

Lap 26. The rain intensifies again. Carlos pits for Intermediates and is still sixth.

Lap 27. Leclerc needs another set of Intermediates and is at the back of the field.

Lap 28. Oscar pits for tyres and so Carlos is now fifth.

Lap 34. George Russell retires, so Carlos moves up to fourth.

Lap 37. Charles switches to Soft tyres.

Lap 39. Carlos switches to Hards and rejoins fifth.

Lap 50. Carlos stops for Soft tyres and goes after the fastest race lap.

Finish. Lewis Hamilton wins for the first time since 2021 and Carlos finishes fifth, securing the extra point for the fastest race lap. Charles is 14th.