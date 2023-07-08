Quali recap: Charles fourth, Carlos fifth

The track conditions are very treacherous. Air and track temperatures are 21 degrees. It’s not raining.

Q1. The two Ferrari prudently opt for Intermediate tyres but pit immediately for Softs. Leclerc starts with a 1’33”303 then improves to 1’32”126, and Carlos posts a 1’32”241. With three minutes remaining, Kevin Magnussen stops on track which brings out the red flag. At the restart everyone goes out on new Soft tyres. There is only time for one lap and Charles goes second quickest in 1’29”143 with Carlos 12th in 1’29”865. They both go through to Q2.

Q2. There’s a risk of rain again. Both drivers immediately push on a set of new Softs, Charles setting a time of 1’29”934, with Carlos doing a 1’29”589, before they both improve to 1’29”247 and 1’29”396 respectively. Leclerc fits used Softs and Carlos goes out on new ones: the Monegasque stops the clocks in 1’28”361, the Spaniard in 1’28”265. They both make it through to Q3.

Q3. All the drivers on track with the exception of Max Verstappen are on used Soft tyres. On his first run, Charles stops the clocks in 1’27”760 and Carlos does a 1’27”832 before they pit for new tyres. There is only time for one lap and Leclerc’s time is a 1’27”136, good enough for fourth, while Sainz is fifth in 1’27”148.