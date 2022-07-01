Free practice 2: Carlos first, Charles fifth

The second hour of British Grand Prix free practice at Silverstone took place entirely in dry conditions and was therefore much more meaningful than the first session, with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, both completing a lot of laps on their way to being fastest overall and fifth on the time sheet respectively.

53 laps. Scuderia Ferrari and the other teams were able to make up for the time lost earlier: Carlos and Charles started off on the Medium tyres, gradually improving their lap times. Leclerc did a 1’29”639 and then a 1’29”462, while Sainz stopped the clocks in 1’29”962 before improving down to a 1’29”543. After pitting to take on Soft tyres, Carlos managed a 1’28”942, with Charles posting a 1’29”404. In the final part of the session, both drivers focused on long runs, with Carlos doing a total of 28 laps, three more than Charles.