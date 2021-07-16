Charles and Carlos to start tomorrow’s Sprint Qualifying from fourth and ninth on the grid

Charles Leclerc will start from fourth on the grid and Carlos Sainz from ninth in the Sprint Qualifying which gets underway tomorrow at 16.30 local (17.30 CET.) The finishing order of that will decide the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Q3. Both drivers got through to the final part of qualifying without any difficulty, although with only one new set of Soft tyres left for Q3. Charles and Carlos both did one run on used tyres before going out on the new ones. Charles secured fourth place with a lap in 1’26”828 while Carlos stopped the clocks in 1’27”007.

