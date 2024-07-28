Race recap: Charles fourth, Carlos seventh

It’s time for the Belgian Grand Prix. Charles Leclerc is on pole position, Carlos starts from seventh. The air temperature is 21 degrees, the track is at 41.

Start. Charles keeps the lead while Carlos, on Hard tyres is sixth.

Lap 3. Lewis Hamilton passes Charles.

Lap 10. George Russell pits for fresh tyres. Carlos is fifth.

Lap 11. Hamilton and Oscar Piastri both pit, leaving Charles in the lead ahead of Carlos.

Lap 12. Charles pits for Hard tyres and rejoins fourth, again behind Hamilton. Sainz leads.

Lap 20. Carlos pits for Medium tyres and rejoins eighth. Charles is second behind Hamilton.

Lap 25. Charles pits for another set of Hards.

Lap 26. Now Hamilton pits and comes out ahead of the Ferrari.

Lap 29. Second stop for Carlos taking on new Hards. He rejoins eighth.

Lap 30. Piastri pits and rejoins behind Russell, Hamilton and Leclerc.

Lap 36. Piastri passes Charles who is now fourth.

Lap 39. Carlos passes Sergio Perez to move up to seventh.

Finish. No more changes: Russell wins from Hamilton, Piastri, Leclerc, Verstappen, Norris and Sainz.