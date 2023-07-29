Sprint Shootout: Carlos third, Charles fourth

The Sprint Shootout at Spa-Francorchamps gets underway with a 35 minute delay because of rain. The track is wet, everyone is on Intermediate tyres. Air temperature is 16 degrees, the track is 23.

SQ1. As usual on a wet track, the drivers keep lapping to maximise track evolution. Charles starts with a ’01”438, Carlos does a 2’04”669. On the next lap they both improve to ’01”438, Carlos to 2’04”669. There’s time for a third attempt and Charles laps in 1’59”575, while Carlos posts a time of 1’59”414, and they both get through to the second phase.

SQ2. The track is still not dry enough for slicks. Everyone, with the exception of Lance Stroll, goes out on new Intermediate tyres. Leclerc laps in 1’56”265, Carlos in 1’56”557 and that will be their best times, as Stroll ends up in the barriers. Both Ferraris are through the final part.

SQ3. All cars go out on Soft tyres. Charles starts with a 1’52”525, Carlos laps in 1’55”374. On their last flying laps Sainz improves to 1’49”081, but Leclerc makes a slight mistake at turn 9 so his time is a 1’49”251. The Ferraris will thus start the Sprint race from third and fourth places on the grid.