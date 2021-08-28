Free practice 3: 31 laps for Carlos and Charles in the wet

The Scuderia Ferrari drivers were among those who did the most running during the session, completing a total of 31 laps of Spa-Francorchamps. Carlos Sainz did 17, three more than Charles Leclerc, who was running a new chassis after an overnight change following his accident in yesterday afternoon’s second free practice session.

Wet track. This morning, the track was wetter than yesterday and even though all the cars went out, it never dried enough to risk running slick tyres. Carlos and Charles ran intermediates throughout the session setting best times of 2’00”749 and 2’01”370 respectively. Qualifying starts at 3pm.