Quali Report: pole for Charles, Sainz third

Air temperature 19 °; track 26°

Q1

The Scuderia Ferrari drivers wait in the garage, leaving others to go out and clean the track surface which will become gradually quicker as the temperature drops.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz go out on Softs and set best times of 1'31"471 and 1'31"567 respectively. Good enough to make the cut to Q2.

Q2

Charles and Carlos go out on track with used tyres, setting times of 1'31"356 and 1'31"745. A switch to new Softs sees them both improve: the Spaniard to 1'30"787 and the Monegasque to 1'30"932, which means both Ferraris are safely through to Q3.

Q3

The final phase gets underway with both drivers having two sets of Softs available. Sainz goes quickest on his first run with a 1'30"687, 44 thousandths faster than Leclerc's 1'30"731, 56 ahead of Max Verstappen (1'30"743.)

On his second run, Charles posted a 1'30"558 to secure the tenth pole position of his career, while Carlos managed a 1'30"687, third quickest behind Verstappen.



