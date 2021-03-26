Free Practice 2: plenty of tyre management work in the second hour

The second free practice session saw Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow concentrating mainly on tyre management work for the race. At the start of the session, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc both did a qualifying simulation to try it when the track was in similar condition to that which they will encounter tomorrow evening, before settling down to race work.

Fast laps. Carlos’ best time was a 1’31”127, while Charles, who encountered traffic on his simulation run, stopped the clocks in 1’31”612.

Long run. For the rest of the hour, the two drivers worked on evaluating tyre behaviour, running different programmes on the Medium and Soft compounds.