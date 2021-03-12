115 laps on the first day of testing with the SF21 for Leclerc and Sainz

Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, both drove the SF21 on the first day of the only 2021 pre-season test, that runs until Sunday. In total, the pair covered 115 laps (622,4 kms), split between 58 for the Monegasque in the morning and 57 for the Spaniard in the afternoon.

Morning. At 10 on the dot, Charles dove out of the pits onto the Sakhir track for a short first run with the car fitted with a rake, which helps gather data for the engineers on how the car is behaving. Then, after a quick check, Leclerc was back on track for some longer runs with the C2 compound, doing several laps in consistent conditions. He drove from 10 up to just before 2 pm, also running the C3 compound. However with ten minutes remaining, he was instructed by the team to park the car at the side of the track because of an anomaly with the combustion spotted on the telemetry. He did 58 laps, or 313.3 kilometres, his best time being a 1’33”242.

Afternoon. The car then underwent the necessary checks and was prepared for Carlos who was thus able to make his debut at the wheel of the SF21 shortly before 16. Despite strong winds, limited grip and poor visibility, the Spaniard’s work programme was similar to that of his team-mate, running both the C2 and C3 compounds. Carlos completed 57 laps (308,5 kms), the best in 1’31”919.

Programme. On Day 2, the Scuderia will follow a similar programme to today’s. This time, Sainz will drive the first part of the day and Charles the second.

Carlos Sainz #55

"In general I think today was a positive first day of testing, where the target was to complete our whole run programme and we did it, so happy with that. I guess everyone wants to figure out the performance of each car after today, but I think it is way too early to tell, and very difficult to know in these kind of conditions – full of sand, very windy and with big variations in temperatures. All in all I think we can consider today a very good day. Thanks to everyone at the track and back at the factory. We keep working!"

Charles Leclerc #16

"The first day in a new car is always very interesting, after all the work carried out over the winter. We completed the whole programme without any major problems and the first impression of the car is pretty good. But obviously, it’s far too early to give a full assessment. Now I can’t wait to get behind the wheel again tomorrow!"