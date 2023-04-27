Charles: “Finally back in the cockpit, I like the new Sprint format”

Charles Leclerc is keen to get behind the wheel again. “Three weeks without driving after so few races is really very long,” he said. “Finally, it’s time and I am glad it’s here in Baku, one of my favourite tracks.” The Monegasque met the media in the Baku circuit paddock and had this to say on the new Sprint format to be introduced for the first time here. “Definitely, getting rid of the second free practice session and the introduction of the qualifying shoot-out with just one set of tyres for each phase will make for a better show, as should the fact the Sprint is now a standalone race, without its result having any implications for the real Grand Prix. I think this format should stay limited to just a few races in the season, but it could be spot on.”

Confidence. Just like his team-mate Carlos Sainz, Leclerc spent a lot of time in the simulator during the break. “We got through a lot of work which allowed us to identify some areas of the SF-23 for development and to carry out an in depth analysis of our performance in the early part of the season. We know we have a lot of ground to make up on those ahead of us, but we are clear on what steps to take next and I am confident that with all the team working together we can get to where we want to be. I have faith in the people and in the project and I am totally focussed on the rest of this season.”