Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were fourth and fifth fastest respectively in the final free practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

33 laps. The two Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers completed a total of 33 laps, 16 for Charles with a best time of 1’42”778 and 17 for Carlos, the quickest being a 1’43”006.

Qualifying. Grid positions will be decided in the session that gets underway at 16 local (14 CET.)